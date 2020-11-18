SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's preliminary 2021 general fund budget would keep real estate millage unchanged.
Finance Manager Scott Boehret presented a $15.98 million spending plan Wednesday night during a virtual board of commissioners meeting. The bulk of South Whitehall's costs are $6.42 million for administration and $5.71 million for its police force. The budget will be posted at southwhitehall.com on Thursday.
The township budget projects $15.34 million in 2021 revenue. Property tax is expected to bring in $6.86 million, earned income tax revenue is projected at $3.3 million, and business privilege tax would provide about $2.15 million. The rest would come mostly from taxes on admissions and cable television revenue, and revenue licenses, permits, and fees.
Transfers from other township accounts would close the gap between revenue and expense.
The township assesses 2.85 mills on real estate, plus 0.47 mill for fire services.
The board will vote Dec. 16 on the budget. Board President Christina "Tori" Morgan commended Township Manager Renee Bickel and the staff for compiling the budget during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also discussed at length a proposal by Commissioner Matthew Mobilio to create a fund to help small businesses in the township survive the pandemic. The board approved the consideration of such a fund, but nothing specific.
Commissioners Diane Kelly, Joseph Setton, and Michael Wolk said Mobilio's proposal lacked details.
"It is really going to help?" Setton asked, if too little money is spread over too many businesses. Details of which businesses would be eligible and from where the money would come were not resolved, if such a fund is created. Kelly said state and federal money might become available, making a township relief plan redundant.
In other business, Tony Ganguzza of Boyle Construction told the board that its municipal campus renovation project is within budget and ahead of schedule. Township workers who have been in rented offices during construction will return to the Walbert Avenue complex by early February.
The board also approved the hiring of two police officers. Chief of Police Glen Dorney said he has two candidates ready for the approval process.
"We are allowed to start probing into their backgrounds and make sure they are a good fit," Dorney said. The chief also received approval to buy a new patrol car to replace one that was wrecked in a crash on Walbert Avenue. Insurance payments from that crash and an earlier wreck will cover the cost.
The board's next meeting will be Dec. 2.