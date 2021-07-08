SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. –South Whitehall Township's newest commissioner cast two big swing votes Wednesday night.
First, Ben Long provided the third vote needed to put Mark Leuthe on the township planning commission. Later during the three-hour, 45-minute board of commissioners meeting, Long provided the majority in favor of a public hearing for a proposed Wawa on Route 309 and Chapmans Road.
Long was appointed in May after Matthew Mobilio resigned. The township's vacancy board chose him over Lee Solt by a 3-2 vote. On Wednesday, his majority vote for Leuthe tipped the scales against Solt, the choice of Michael Wolk and Diane Kelly, for the planning commission.
President Christina "Tori" Morgan and Joseph Setton, the only Democrat, also voted for Leuthe, who is on South Whitehall's zoning board. Solt is an alternate member of that board.
Before the vote, Long and Kelly argued about Leuthe saying during an interview that serving on the zoning board was "kind of boring." Long said Kelly was taking Leuthe's comment out of context.
"Enough, enough," Morgan said, moving the vote forward.
Wawa proposal
As the meeting approached the 3.5-hour mark, Long made the difference in the 3-2 vote, again joined by Morgan and Setton, to allow a public hearing on the Wawa plan. The board deadlocked on that same issue in April, when Mobilio's resignation left only four voting members.
"I'd like my day in court," attorney Erich Schoch, representing the landowners, told the board. A South Whitehall ordinance prohibits gas stations within 1,500 feet of each other — a rule Schoch said was designed for safety decades ago but is now outdated. There is another station across the street from the proposed Wawa site.
Wolk said Schoch should pursue a variance for the site instead of an ordinance change that will set a precedent for the entire township.
The attorney disagreed: "I have an absolute right to proceed either way," he said, referring to pursuing a zoning change or a variance for the property.
The 3-2 vote means a public hearing will be advertised and held on the proposal for the new Wawa.
'Quality of life improvement' ordinance
The board also voted to advertise a "qualify of life improvement" ordinance that Code Enforcement Manager Tom Harper said will speed up action against unkempt properties with tall weeds, abandoned vehicles and other blight. The goal, Harper said, is not to write lots of $100 tickets, but to work with violators and promote "harmony in the neighborhood."
A vote on the ordinance will be held later.
Other business
The commissioners voted to accept an easement from the Jeras Corp. that will fill a gap in the Jordan Creek Greenway, and appointed longtime township volunteer Vinny Quinn to the civil service commission.
After the meeting, township Manager Renee Bickel said no final date has been set for the review of a zoning change to allow a housing development at the site of the Park View Inn off Route 22.
Before the meeting of the commissioners, the vacancy board met for 40 minutes, with most of that time spent debating the value of the minutes of the last meeting. Wolk and Kelly said they were incomplete.
Morgan said the audio recording of the meetings provides a full record and that the written summary was sufficient.
"It is, what it is," she said.
The minutes were approved, with some additions, by the same 3-2 vote, with board chairwoman Keisha Champagnie providing the deciding vote this time.
The board's next regular meeting will be July 21.