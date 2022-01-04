S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners welcomed three new members during a reorganization meeting Tuesday night at the township building.
Monica Hodges and David Kennedy took the oath of office for the next four years, while Brad Osborne raised his hand for a special two-year term.
Hodges is one of the founding members of the South Whitehall Concerned Citizens group. Kennedy served previously on the township's public safety commission and as a Parkland School Board director. Osborne is a former South Whitehall and Lehigh County commissioner.
"Today, I stand humbly before as your newly elected commissioner," Hodges said to township residents. "It is an honor to serve you."
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity and serving South Whitehall Township for the next four years," Kennedy said.
"I'd like to thank everyone for their support," Osborne said.
Following the oath of offices, the board elected Diane Kelly and Kennedy to serve as president and vice president, respectively.
"Our duty is to represent each and every citizen, whether they voted for us or not," Kelly said.
Commissioners followed with a modest agenda, approving to extend all professional services firm contracts. This included reappointing Joseph Zator as township solicitor, James Broughal as alternate township solicitor, and The Pidcock Company, Allentown, as township engineer.
In addition, the board voted to reappoint Randel Cope as township treasurer.
Finally, the board approved a motion to solicit quotes from a firm to assist South Whitehall in recruiting the next township manager. The position is vacant, with Cope having served in an interim capacity since November.