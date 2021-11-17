SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township's proposed 2022 budget would not increase real estate or fire taxes, but it would come up a little short on revenue.
Director of Finance Scott Boehret presented the $16.55 million general fund spending plan to the board of commissioners Wednesday. On the revenue side, the township is looking at $16.38 million, leaving a $172,000 gap on operating spending, but South Whitehall has cash in reserve.
A majority of the commissioners indicated that they favor the spending plan, but Commissioner Michael Wolk questioned the projections, noting that he had asked for a reduction in expenses.
"Revenue should exceed expenses," he said. "Why is it that we still have a deficit?"
Boehret said cuts were made in vehicle purchases and software licenses, among other categories, and that the budget presented was the work of many hours of staff and board time.
"I believe staff has done everything they can," President Christina "Tori" Morgan said. Commissioner Joseph Setton agreed.
"I'm pretty comfortable with where you are," Vice President Diane Kelly said, though she said the goal of the budget process was to have revenue and expenses be equal. "All of the departments have done a great job" in preparing the budget," she added.
Ben Long said that businesses cannot spend more than they take in, but government is not quite the same. He said the budget does not cut services to residents.
The budget will be read a second time before it is subject to a vote.
Big expense items in the 2022 plan are for administration, $6.94 million; police, $5.86 million; and public works, $3.36 million.
Property tax would provide the biggest chunk of revenue at $6.97 million, with $3.5 million estimated from earned income tax, $2.35 million from business privilege tax and $1.3 million from the township's admission tax, which applies to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom.
Boehret also said no rate increase is planned for sewer service. The current real estate tax, according to the township website, is 2.85 mills, with an additional tax of 0.47 mil for fire fighting, for a total of 3.32 mills.
Police Chief Glen Dorney brought up two unnamed candidates for consideration, if they pass a screening process. Dorney said earlier candidates have been lost because they took jobs elsewhere and some do not make it through the hiring process. The commissioners agreed to proceed with the consideration of the two latest candidates.
The board also approved a plan to allow Lehigh County to prepare land at the Cedarbrook nursing home for expansion. Assistant County Solicitor David Backenstoe said construction will not proceed until all permits are in, but the agreement with South Whitehall, worked out with township Solicitor Joseph Zator, allows preparation of the site.
Before the public meeting, the board held a private session to discuss legal, personnel and land acquisition matters.
Also Wednesday, the board discussed a 27-acre land donation to the township.