Christina "Tori" Morgan will leave South Whitehall Township's board of commissioners soon, but that does not mean her years of service are over.
"My heart is in the community, so I'll come back one way or another," the 14-year veteran of the board said during a recent interview. Morgan said she and other board members, along with the township staff, have made a difference.
"Commissioners come and go," she said. "We come and go. What lasts is our legacy, the accomplishments along the way. I'm so proud, we've left this township better than we found it."
South Whitehall has endured some tough times. The township has gone through an embezzlement, a police shooting, a strike and in 2019, a battle over development that has not ended. That fight led to Morgan's loss in the Republican primary this year.
"I didn't see it as a loss, I saw it as an opportunity to change my path," she said. She ran on the same principles she ran on when she won earlier races.
"I'm not going to change my values to win an election," she said.
On the positive side - the view Morgan prefers - South Whitehall has renovated township buildings, set an ambitious plan for Kohler Ridge Park, improved the Jordan Creek Greenway and created its own municipal identity.
"We used to have small community events," she said, reflecting on the town she has lived in since 1998. "Now at our Christmas Tree lighting, we have 1,000 people."
The challenges were big, but Morgan said the accomplishments outweigh them.
"I look back at our staff, I look at our renovated township building, and how we boosted morale," she said. "We worked to renovate the Parkland Library. These are things I'm so proud I got to be a part of. I'm not quite so sure they'd get done now" after changes in the board.
Morgan is the last of the five commissioners who were on the board when the Ridge Farms development was approved in 2019. Even commissioners who voted in favor said they did not want construction on the open land off Cedar Crest Boulevard, but land-use law permitted the residential and retail development on private property.
That event is part of what Morgan, referring to a Clint Eastwood movie, refers to as going through "the good, the bad and the ugly." She said leadership means making hard and sometimes unpopular decisions.
"It's how you handle those challenges and how you rise above them that really determines your success," she said.
Morgan's involvement in the township started at the urging of her husband, Jeff.
"As the kids (twins Jillian and Sam) grew up, I needed to do more. My husband said I should volunteer somewhere. I went to a couple township meetings and found out about volunteer positions," Morgan said.
She started on the planning commission and joined the board of commissioners in 2008, later becoming its president. Morgan said involvement in government is an education.
"Every day is a learning experience," she said. "Be a good listener." Office holders also need to respect their staff and not micromanage issues and people. South Whitehall has a great staff, and Morgan made a point of commending former Township Manager Renee Bickel, who left in August.
"Don't get caught up in the weeds," she said. "Don't build bureaucracy where bureaucracy isn't needed. Build up the staff, let them do their jobs and you can get great things accomplished."
When Morgan joined the board in 2008, she started conversations.
"There was little communication with the Parkland Library, Dorney Park, the Parkland School District and our township businesses. There was no relationship between the township and these stakeholders," she said.
"Changing that was really important to me," Morgan said. She adds that nothing is done in the township by just one person, so she worked with other board members and the staff to open up lines of communication.
Morgan said Ridge Farms, the issue used against her in the primary election, is an example of how responsible leadership has to make difficult decisions. Land use is dictated by law, not referendum.
"We need to be open to evolving (as a township) because when you stop evolving, you become stagnant," she said. "Ridge Farms was always open to development. That land was not zoned agricultural. The landowner was within their rights."
Most of South Whitehall was covered by cornfields at one time, Morgan said, and now those cornfields are covered by homes and businesses. People who now object to development live on properties that used to be open space.
"Developers and land owners have rights, and on the flip side, we have to be cognizant as a community to make sure there's a balance," she said.
Morgan said she is not sure yet of whether she will return to government, but she is always busy. She's a 1990 graduate of Muhlenberg College, and has worked as a chemist and senior project manager in environmental fields. Her current employer is Entech Engineering.
Public service is still on her agenda. She has been active in many organizations, including the Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, Parkland Education Foundation and the Parkland School District Business Advisory Council.
"I'm going to put my energy where it's going to be used in a positive way," she said. "Be positive. When you surround yourself with negative people and negative energy, absolutely nothing gets accomplished.
"Be positive. Be a part of something that makes a difference."
Even as she prepares to leave the board, she has high hopes for the township.
"There's no greater place to live in the Lehigh Valley than right here in South Whitehall," she said. "I'm staying on a positive track. I hope more good things are to come."