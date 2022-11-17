S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Planning Commission took a proposed self-storage facility plan under advisement Thursday night at the township building.
The proposal, offered by Montar Group LLC, calls for a three-story, 112,800-square-foot self-storage facility with a 16-space parking lot at 3350 and 3354 Walbert Avenue.
The plan calls to consolidate two parcels and then raze the existing residential and agricultural structures. In June, the township's zoning hearing board granted dimensional variance relief for the lot size and the road frontage.
Various township agencies in reviewing the project offered critiques. Engineering issues cited were plan detail, stormwater management, traffic and outside agency approvals.
The township's public safety committee requested the proposed driveway be configured as a right-turn-in and right-turn-out driveway. Further comments came from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regarding frontage improvements along Walbert Avenue. These improvements involve right-of-way dedication, cartway width and curbing.
South Whitehall Township is also recommending a pull-off area, to be discussed with PennDOT and LANTA, for the proposed bus stop location to avoid buses blocking the travel land of Walbert Avenue.
The project's land development plans indicate that a retaining wall is proposed on the eastern side of the building.
In other news, planners approved a zoning text amendment request to add two new uses to the required majority uses that define a shopping center, and to add shopping centers with off-street parking reductions for size currently existing within the minimum off-street parking calculations.
The proposal was offered by Shree Mata LLC, owner of the Dorneyville Shopping Center, which opened in 1964 as the Crossroads Shopping Center and subsequently was owned by Laneco.