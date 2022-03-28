CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – A proposed policy on what signs would be allowed in classrooms created a lively debate at Monday's meeting of the Southern Lehigh School Board.
The policy, in part, addresses "signage, photographs, decorations and any other item displayed by any employee which can be interpreted to promote a political party, collective bargaining position or divisive community topic and could be deemed to create a distraction to other employees, students or visitors to the building."
It was drafted after the school district received complaints about signs that teachers had on display.
There was no action taken on the proposed policy at Monday's meeting, but numerous parents and students spoke up during the public comment period of the meeting — both for and against the policy.
In response to the controversy, parent Kristen Bruck had created her own signs and magnets, which read in multicolored letters: "You Belong. You Matter. We are all Southern Lehigh."
Bruck expected the signs to go up on private property, but at least one teacher hung one up in her classroom and was later ordered to remove it.
While the message of inclusion was OK, said one parent, the use of rainbow colors made it obvious that the sign referred to LGBTQ people.
"To fail to see these signs as political," he said, "requires us to deny the evidence of our own senses. None of it has any place in the classrooms of this district."
One of the students who spoke, however, said signs like the ones Bruck had made "showed trans and LGBTQ+ students that we belong here."
Other opponents of the proposed policy said it was overbroad and likely to create legal challenges, wasting taxpayer money in litigation.
Ronnie Arena, a former teacher and mother of three, said that the back-and-forth debate over signage was a waste of time and didn't do anything to address actual issues with discrimination.
She said she'd heard from Black families in the district that their children had been harassed with racial slurs, and that another parent said that his kids "came home from school using the n-word."
"All those articles about the signs — people think we're crazy," she said. "They think we don't care about building a loving community. This is embarrassing."