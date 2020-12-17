generic school classroom

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Two school buildings in the Southern Lehigh School District will be closed the rest of the week due to the number of COVID-19 cases, according to a letter to district parents, guardians, and staff members.

Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School and Southern Lehigh High School are closed for in-person instruction Wednesday through Friday, the letter said.

The district said it will reopen both Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School and Southern Lehigh High School for in-person hybrid instruction on Monday.

The Southern Lehigh School District said it continues to complete nightly cleaning and disinfecting as outlined in the District Health and Safety Plan. 

