CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Two school buildings in the Southern Lehigh School District will be closed the rest of the week due to the number of COVID-19 cases, according to a letter to district parents, guardians, and staff members.
Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School and Southern Lehigh High School are closed for in-person instruction Wednesday through Friday, the letter said.
The district said it will reopen both Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School and Southern Lehigh High School for in-person hybrid instruction on Monday.
The Southern Lehigh School District said it continues to complete nightly cleaning and disinfecting as outlined in the District Health and Safety Plan.