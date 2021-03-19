A Southern Lehigh School District middle school has been temporarily closed after COVID-19 cases were reported.
The state Department of Health recommended closing Southern Lehigh Middle School from March 19 through March 21. The DOH is requiring the closure to ensure the case investigation, contact tracing, and quarantine communications are complete.
The middle school will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, March 22. If an additional COVID-19 case is reported at the middle school, the DOH will extend the closure beyond March 21. If that happens, students and staff would shift to fully remote instruction.