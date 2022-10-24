CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – The Southern Lehigh School District Board of Directors received an update on financing the high school stadium complex renovation project Monday night.
Director of Business Services Louis Pepe discussed cash management and financing capital project options which include the stadium project, intermediate school brick work and HVAC issues.
Pepe recommended the board procure a 15-year bank loan instead of utilizing a bond, under the premise the loan would give the district better fiscal options. The first seven years of the loan would be fixed at 2.82%. The remaining eight years would be at a variable rate capped at 4.25%.
To that end, the board approved later the purchase of a 25-foot high school stadium athletic field scoreboard and game clocks as presented by Daktronics Inc. in the amount of $263,000. The proposal includes a live video display, advertising panels for district businesses to utilize, logo space on an aluminum arch truss, an advanced sound system and delay of game timer.
The district will utilize the scoreboard for advertising revenue opportunities, Superintendent Michael Mahon said.
The board also approved two other high school stadium project aspects. One allocated $350,000 for four LED lighting poles featuring guaranteed lighting levels of 50-foot candles. The second involved stadium schematic drawings.
Contracts
In other news, the board approved a contract for nursing services with Bayada Home Health Care. The deal requires Bayada to provide the district with registered and licensed practical nurses on supplemental and/or substitute basis for the 2022-23 school year.
In other business, directors OK'd an e-grant agreement with Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12. Lincoln will serve as a consultant for all aspects related to federal e-rate program for the e-rate funding year of 2023.
School policies
Directors also discussed three draft policies involving food services, threat assessment and school security personnel.
Threat assessment additions include that the district "shall annually provide mandatory training for school staff on identification or recognition of student behavior that may indicate a threat to the safety of the student, other students, school employees, other individuals, school facilities or the community."
All three policies were forwarded to next month's meeting for a first reading.
Finally, during a public comment session, some parents in attendance questioned recent district policies about withholding gender identity information from parents and student use of bathroom facilities.
"It's a challenging issue to discuss," Mahon said, "because extreme caution is necessary when talking about these issues because they are attached to real kids who each and every day are doing their very best and often are relying on the school district and their families."