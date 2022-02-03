CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh School District is doing some damage control.
St. Luke's Health Network blasted the school board in a letter Monday, saying it will no longer provide guidance to the district. In that letter, St. Luke's CEO Richard Anderson said, "discourtesy and disrespect as expressed at your meeting toward St. Luke's is not acceptable."
He continued, stating "St. Luke's will no longer collaborate" with the district on public health issues.
"It was a shock because we have had a very strong and good relationship with St. Luke's," said School Board Member Jeffrey Dimmig.
The letter was in response to action the board took on Jan. 24 to take the hospital system's name and logo off the district's health plan. The school board decided to remove the logo because it was choosing not to follow St. Luke's guidance regarding masking in school.
But Dimmig said he believes those actions were mischaracterized in media reports. Another board member, Dr. Priya Sareen, voted against the motion to remove the St. Luke's branding. She doesn't think the media reports are the problem. She thinks it was how the message was delivered.
"I think finding out about something like that in a news article is probably never going to be taken well by anyone," said Sareen.
The district said it has scheduled a meeting with the hospital system. Dimmig said that's the only way to solve this.
"It's nothing that we can't overcome by sitting down and A, first of all, setting the record straight as to what happened at that School Board meeting," said Dimmig.
We reached out to St. Luke's, but the hospital system said it has no comment aside from the letter at this time.