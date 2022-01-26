CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh School District is cutting ties with St. Luke's University Health Network.
The school board decided Monday night to remove St. Luke's from the district's Health and Safety Plan. The vote was 6 to 3.
The plan had been developed in collaboration with the health network, but school board members said the district's COVID-19 policies don't align with St. Luke's policies.
The board approved revising the district's plan to account for its new mask-optional policy.