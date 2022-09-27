U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A school district is on lockdown Tuesday due to police activity in the area.

All schools in the Southern Lehigh School District were locked down because of law enforcement activity after a traffic incident, the district said in a notice on its website.

The district stressed there is no threat to students.

Authorities have not commented further on the incident or where it happened.

Some elementary school buses were delayed because of the lockdown.

