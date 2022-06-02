A group of elementary students from Southern Lehigh have a lot to celebrate after their first ever Odyssey of the Mind world finals.

The team, made up of seven fourth- and fifth-graders from Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School, placed fourth in their division.

It's a creative problem-solving competition. Teams spend almost the whole year working on solutions to a series of problems, then they must present their solution in the form of a skit.

More than 600 teams from around the world participated in the competition at Iowa State University.

