CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Southern Lehigh School District will remain mask-optional for now, after the district's mask mandate expired Friday and the school board did not renew it at Monday night's meeting.
The end of the mask mandate garnered mixed reactions from the public. Several parents praised the board for allowing parents to make their own decisions about their children's health.
Others were concerned that allowing some students to come to school mask-free while COVID-19 cases are still high will take away some families' options, forcing students with health issues or with immunocompromised family members to opt for online learning.
Nicole Dolan said she thought the decision was reasonable but was concerned that the board had provided no mechanism to quickly reinstate mask requirements in the event of a virus surge.
"Please don't put your heads in the sand and tell yourself that we'll never reach a critical point that will temporarily require a return to universal masking," Dolan said.
The board voted to revise the district's current health and safety plan to account for the new mask-optional reality.
There was some sparring over additions to the plan's language after board member Dr. Christopher Wayock suggested adding a section that prohibited "any personnel or representative of the Southern Lehigh School District" from trying to coerce or persuade any individual to wear a mask on school property.
Dr. Priya Sareen, also on the board, said it was unnecessary to insert the section at all since the district was no longer going to require masking.
The board members eventually reached a compromise, and the addition was changed to state that no one employed by the district could try to force students to wear or not wear masks.
Sareen also asked that the board revise the plan to remove language saying it was created "in cooperation with the St. Luke's Hospital Network," because the district was no longer following St. Luke's recommendations.
The amendment to the health and safety plan passed 6-3, with Sareen, Kyle Gangewere and Emily Gehman opposed.
New immunization policy
The board also passed the first reading of an immunization policy, requiring all students meet state and federal guidelines for immunization unless they can prove a religious or medical exemption.
The policy states, among other guidelines, that a certificate of immunization will be maintained as part of the health record for each student, as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It also stipulates that any student who has not been immunized in accordance with state regulations will not be admitted to or permitted to attend district schools, unless exempted for medical or religious reasons.