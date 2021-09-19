Southmoore warehouse development `not consistent' with plan, LVPC says
MOORE TWP., Pa. - Building two warehouses on the site of the Southmoore Golf Course is "inconsistent" with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's vision for the future of the region, but that opinion does not carry the authority to block the development in Moore Township.
The LVPC's staff found lots of fault with the Route 512 plan, but the commission can only make recommendations, not block developer Waters Edge at Wind Gap LLC from building. Final decisions are left up to municipalities. The land may be covered by grass now, but it is in an industrial zone that allows warehouse development.
The staff and appointed commissioners will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the plan. The commissioner vote on staff recommendations about development, not on the projects themselves.
"The site is not served by public water or sewer utilities, and the scale of development proposed far surpasses that of surrounding developments," according to a Sept. 9 letter to Moore Township from Jillian Seitz, senior community planner.
The site is more than six miles from the nearest Route 22 interchange and nine miles from access to Route 33, which will lead to truck traffic on local roads that are not built to handle it.
The future of the site is limited, according to Seitz's letter, because of the lack of utilities.
"Without planned extension of public water or sewer this site cannot meet the needs of manufacturers. This essentially limits the use of proposed buildings to warehousing, e-commerce or other uses that typically have low-wage, low-skill, easily automated jobs," she wrote.
Water's Edge plan is for one warehouse of 347,750 square feet and one of 140,000 square feet.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Lehigh Valley News
Berks Area News
Entertainment News
