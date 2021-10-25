MOORE TWP., Pa. – The plan to build two warehouses on the Southmoore Golf Course off Route 512 will not be reviewed until next year.
Moore Township Planning Commission Chairman John Becker said at a meeting Monday that developer Waters Edge at Wind Gap LLC will submit a revised plan in mid-November. Township Engineer Kevin Horvath responded to the first proposal with 18 pages of comments.
The township will need weeks to review the plan and the commission will not meet in December, pushing off the next review into the new year.
"I don't anticipate looking at any warehouse plan before January's meeting," Becker said to an audience of about 30 at the Klecknersville Rangers fire hall.
Waters Edge has proposed two warehouses for the golf course on the west side of Route 512. One would cover 347,750 square feet, and the other 140,000 square feet.
When the plan became public, residents objected that traffic and pollution would change the character of the rural township, but the golf course is zoned for warehouses.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission slammed the proposal as "the definition of poor development," but the LVPC has no authority to block it.
The delay in the review raised the issue of whether the development would be subject to a revised zoning ordinance that applies stricter rules to warehouses, limiting but not blocking the development. That revision was approved by Moore's board of supervisors in September, after the Waters Edge plan was submitted.
"Right now, revisions to the plan clearly come under the old ordinance," township Solicitor David Backenstoe said.
If the revised plan is "substantially different," Backenstoe said the township could consider it a new plan, placing it under the revised rules. That could lead to years of litigation if the developer objects, he said.
Backenstoe reiterated something he has said at several Moore meetings: The township must review any plan "in good faith." Moore cannot block a proposal just because it is unpopular.
"Let's see what the submission looks like in November," Backenstoe said.
The planners also accepted the resignation of Joseph Santostefano, who has moved from Moore. Becker said residents who are interested in serving on the commission should contact township Manager Nicholas Steiner.