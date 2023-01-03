BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at 616 E. Fourth St., St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St., and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 202 Worthington Ave. Also included is a flat 1.322-acre cleared lot "sandwiched between Lehigh University and ArtsQuest."

According to the real estate listing from early November, the churches and lots were offered as one package for $4.1 million and not sold individually. The same listing was updated on Dec. 2 with the status "under agreement."

The city's administration said it had placed a $3.5 million bid on the properties, but heard the winning bid came in at $3.7 million. The administration said it was not contacted to re-bid after its initial offer.

Anna Smith of Community Action Development Bethlehem read aloud a statement in which Southside nonprofit leaders implored council to commit to public use for St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church. The statement was signed by Smith; Winston Alozie, Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem; Esther Lee, Bethlehem NAACP; and Delia Marrero, YWCA Bethlehem.

According to the statement, "… we are facing the loss of this opportunity at the hands of Lehigh University, which is a private institution with a mission that does not necessarily align with the priorities of the Southside community."

Additionally, the statement reads, "We call on Lehigh to do the responsible thing and to be a good neighbor: withdraw your bid or commit to reselling St. John's Windish and its parking lots to the City of Bethlehem for a public use that is determined by the Southside community."

Councilwoman Hillary Kwiatek said she stood by the administration in its efforts, but worried that there were people who did not want the city to obtain property because of potential uses.

Councilwoman Rachel Leon said the sale of St. John's Windish was "troubling to me as a Southsider."

"You can't tell the story of Rachel without telling the story of St. John's," she said. She also asked for updates as the situation progresses "in the interest of the community and transparency."

Southside business owner Connor Moriarty of Reset Outdoors suggested slowing the process for selling such properties to ensure voices are heard.

"If there's an opportunity to slow things down, we need to do it," he said.

Kim Carol Smith of Carlton Avenue also spoke about the church, agreeing with the statement read prior. She voiced dismay at the lack of information on the merger that preceded the sale of the churches involved.

The congregations of St. John's Windish, St. Peter's Evangelical and Light of Christ will vote Sunday on the merger, which a website for "United Proclamation of the Gospel" describes as a partnership of Lutheran congregations in Bethlehem becoming "Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church."

Other business

In other news, Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott answered questions about a tense situation at a property on Ninth Street. The call started as a welfare check, Kott said, but the individual was not initially receptive to police aid. Declining to call it a standoff, Kott said a perimeter was set up outside the scene to ensure safety for everyone.

Citations for service were also offered to Thomas Decker, Joseph Bolesky, Scott W. Smith, Scott Priestas, and Stephen Marks.

Two appointments were also made: Lynn Fryman Rothman and Vibhor Kumar, both to the Environmental Advisory Council.