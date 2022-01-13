BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Space X Falcon 9 took off with 105 small satellites on Thursday. One of those satellites has a connection to the Lehigh Valley.
Intuidex, a Bethlehem-based software company, partnered with Quub, a Pennsylvania satellite company, on what's called a PicoSatellite, which is a much smaller and cheaper satellite to build.
"It's kind of a perfect marriage of technology and hardware," said Intuidex Chief Strategy Officer Justin Frank.
Intuidex has created a proprietary technology known as "Higher-Order Low-Resource Learning."
"Our technology takes little information and can make great assumptions with that information, so when you take this technology we have and deploy it on a satellite with sensors, we're able to detect anomalies in other patterns of life very quickly with very little information," Frank said.
That could be a game changer for emergency response and the defense sector, with a much earlier ability to identify anomalies like fires or other natural disasters.
"Where we can actually see terrain changes, we can monitor emergency situations. For example, flood management," Frank said. "And traditionally this is a very expensive process that you would have to use planes and a lot of flight time with planes for synthetic aperture radar to do pass overs all over the place."
The satellite is still being tested. If all goes to plan, constellations of these satellites could be deployed to see any point on the planet every 15 minutes.