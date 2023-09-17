ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Starlink satelitte operated by SpaceX was spotted flying high above the Lehigh Valley on Saturday night.

69 News received several reports of bright lights in the sky over Allentown and Bethlehem around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

The satellite was photographed from the intersection of Overlook Drive and Moreland Avenue in Bethlehem around that time.

According to FindStarlink.com, the Starlink-105 (G6-16) satellite was flying above Allentown between 8:34 and 8:37 p.m. Saturday.

Operated the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, Starlinks are the world's first low Earth-orbiting satellite constellations capable of delivering broadband internet to support basic online functions like streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

The satellites are designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to users across the world.