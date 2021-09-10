SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Many people in our region are coming together to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The Veterans and Military Council of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce held a special event at Lehigh Carbon Community College Friday.
Three inspirational speakers shared their personal stories of how the attacks changed their lives forever, and what they're doing to positively influence the lives of others.
"It's been 20 years. I think for some, they feel like it was yesterday. And for others that are going to be here today, they weren't even born. So it's incredibly important for us to remember those that we lost that day," said Alison Pickel, senior vice president of member relations at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Friday's speakers included retired U.S. Army Colonel Mary Lowe Mayhugh and "Rise from the Ashes" author Payton Lynch.