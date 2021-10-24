Ten million people die from Cancer every year, making it the cause of every 6th death and one of the largest health problems in the world.
A group out of the Lehigh Valley is hoping to raise Cancer awareness by asking locals to wear a special designed Tartan.
The Tartan is part of the "Hope for Life" project with Donegal Square in Bethlehem.
Owner of Donegal Square, Neville Gardner spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday about the special designed Tartan sale.
Neville says the colors of the Tartan represent different cancers.
He hopes the sales from the Tartan will help support finding a cure for Cancer.
Shop the collection at donegalsquare.com.