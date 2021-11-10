TREXLERTOWN, Pa. - Most of the time, being a kid and knowing you're due for a shot at the doctor doesn't sound that fun, but little Olivia Roache says she's been looking forward to this day for a long time.
"It feels good because then I could finally not miss stuff and get to have - like be with people, be with people and not to always have to wear masks," Roache said.
She was one of more than 200 kids at Lehigh Valley Health Network's Health Center at Trexlertown Wednesday night, rolling up her sleeve to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ever since authorities approved children ages 5-11 receiving the vaccine, the health center has been busy - a couple hundred kids each weeknight, 450 on the weekends.
"I think the families coming to their pediatrician's office normally, this has added an extra incentive to feel comfortable and safe in this environment," said Practice Director Lindsay Hoffman.
The added incentive is a special guest. Lehigh Valley Phantoms mascot meLVin showed up to support the kids as they got their shot, helping to make them feel all warm and fuzzy - both the little ones, and their parents.
"Well, everybody in our family is already vaccinated, so we wanted to make sure that she's vaccinated so that she could be healthy and safe," said Mom Christine Monfredi.
Olivia says she appreciates the extra support, because the last year and a half hasn't been easy.
"I missed a couple of holidays with my families. That got me mad," she said.
But now, she's glad - and looking forward to this Thanksgiving with her family, mask-free, and safe. And as for that shot?
"It doesn't hurt that much, it's like getting your flu shot," Olivia said.
She says with a quick little jab, there's a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.