BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Local Special Olympics athletes made their triumphant return from the national games in Orlando, Florida.
The athletes arrived back in the Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
They won gold, silver and bronze medals in a number of sports. They competed in gymnastics, equestrian, bocce, power lifting and softball.
"We couldn't be more thrilled. They've done such a great job," said Julie Benjamin, regional executive director of Special Olympics Greater Lehigh Valley and Pocono region. "They trained for weeks and weeks and weeks, and were able to represent Team Pennsylvania. So that means we sent a team from our local community to represent the state of Pennsylvania."
Next up is the Special Olympics international games in Berlin in 2023.
A number of local athletes are eligible to compete for a spot in those games.