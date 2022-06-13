BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Local Special Olympics athletes made their triumphant return from the national games in Orlando, Florida.

The athletes arrived back in the Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

They won gold, silver and bronze medals in a number of sports. They competed in gymnastics, equestrian, bocce, power lifting and softball.

"We couldn't be more thrilled. They've done such a great job," said Julie Benjamin, regional executive director of Special Olympics Greater Lehigh Valley and Pocono region. "They trained for weeks and weeks and weeks, and were able to represent Team Pennsylvania. So that means we sent a team from our local community to represent the state of Pennsylvania."

Next up is the Special Olympics international games in Berlin in 2023.

A number of local athletes are eligible to compete for a spot in those games.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you