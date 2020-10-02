CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A Special Olympics competition typically held at DeSales University will be virtual this year.
This year, athletes will submit videos of their best performance to be judged remotely.
Organizers say the virtual event was the best decision given the number of athletes and the need to social distance. Coaches say the athletes look forward to the competition every year.
"It's nice to see the kids come in, work hard and work to get strong and be better," said powerlifting coach Erl Persson.
Officials have still even managed to get athletes an Olympic village so they can cheer each other on.