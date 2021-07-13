CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The parade headed down the street in Catasauqua is loud.
Fitting - if not ironic - that it's headed to the house of a man who has quietly kept his heroism to himself.
But today is a very public way to say thank you, to Mr. Don Sweeda.
"It's beautiful, makes your hair stand up," says Councilman Eugene Schlegel.
"It's a small thing that I can do, and I think everybody's happy to be a part of it," says Howard Cunningham, who helped organize the event.
Don joined the Marines right out of high school, and shortly after that, found himself in Iwo Jima. 26 days after landing, he was shot in the right shoulder.
He survived and was given the Purple Heart.
He moved to Catasauqua and has lived there for 33 years.
He kept that story to himself for a long time, but slowly it came out. And this community decided to do something about it - to say thank you to Don, for what he did for all of us.
"All I did was mention this, and everybody just jumped on board," says Mayor Barbara Schlegel.
Veterans, first responders, strangers and friends, jumped in line and headed to Don's house.
"And it's his 95th birthday, coincidentally!" Cunningham smiles.
They drove to his house and surprised him with a commemorative plaque, and all the birthday fixins.
"We have a birthday cake, we have balloons for him, it's all good," says Schlegel.
Don might have been quiet about his past, but here, he was eager to share his gratitude.
"Thank you, everyone for showing up, and it was a big surprise," Don says.
Don's neighbor, Richard Silvoy, a fellow veteran says, "You saw a lot of patriots show up today, a lot of ex-veterans, who are proud to be veterans. There was a time when it was shameful to wear something that said you were a veteran. But not today."
Silvoy pauses and gets teary, repeating, "Not today."
Today, is Don's day.
Happy Birthday, sir. And thank you.