It's been five years since former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was convicted of political corruption in a pay-to-play scheme.

Pawlowski was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. He has maintained his innocence, and, according to reports, has been a model inmate since his incarceration.

Now, an effort is underway to get him out of prison by people who say his sentence is too severe when you compare him to other convicted politicians.

