BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Thursday's Bethlehem Planning Commission meeting, members heard a report on a study regarding the city's wastewater treatment plant.
According to Ed Boscola, director of the city's Department of Water and Sewer Resources, the state's Act 537 required the study, which governs the planning and management of municipal wastewater and collection system.
Boscola said the study came about because the wastewater treatment plan was looking to expand, and the state required a review.
The city's most recent plan was created in 2012, he said.
Boscola explained that there are two primary rating numbers for wastewater treatment plants. The first is the hydraulic flow rate, which is 20 million gallons per day at the plant. Currently, flows are 60% or 12 million gallons per day.
Another rating number measures how much organic waste comes into the plant, Boscola said. While the flow rate has remained steady, organic matter levels have increased due to increased kitchen waste from residential and industrial users such as Freshpet, Just Born, and SunCup Juice.
The plant's current rating is 39,365 pounds per day. However, improvements could increase the rating to 50,000 pounds per day.
Specifically, the upgrade will include the introduction of an additive that would allow organic waste to coagulate "so that the organic matter becomes heavier and drops to the bottom of the clarifier," Boscola said. A greater ability to remove organic waste from the water improves the water quality that eventually ends up in the Lehigh River.
"So, this increases the efficiency in the equipment you already have, reducing future costs?" clarified Planner Joy Cohen. Boscola replied with a "yes."
"Great that you're out in front of it," Planner Matt Malozi commented.
The study's stop in Bethlehem was one of many it will make — among city councils and planning commissions from the 12 other municipalities the plant serves — before being submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Resolutions are also needed, Boscola said.
"At the end of the day, hopefully, we get a re-rated plant," he said of the efforts.