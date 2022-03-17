BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show is in its second day of showcasing new trends and features across the auto industry. While increased gas prices may affect the selling season, car dealerships are selling electric vehicles as an alternative.
To get a glimpse into the future of the auto industry, the Lehigh Valley Auto Show brought out their newest fleet of vehicles that has people talking.
“I’m looking into the Ford F-150 Lightning because you can actually power your house with it in an emergency, if your power goes out,” said one visitor.
The Ford F-150 is just one of many electric vehicles that were on display. Volkswagen Product Specialist Peter Cole says there are a few reasons why we are likely to see a rise in electric vehicles purchased within the next few years.
“You're going to save on gas prices that's 100 percent a thing, and also there's a lot less wear and tear items in the car,” said Cole.
One of the top reasons that people remain skeptical of electric vehicles is the lack of available charging stations.
“More commonly than not I find them in city parking garages, they're kind of like hidden gems when you go and find them, but the best part is there becoming more and more accessible. I've looked at it a couple years now and there’s a lot more than there was,” said Mercedes-Benz Sales Specialist Elizabeth Kim.
Despite the advantages of electric vehicles, there are still some who are set on sticking with their gas-fueled cars for now.
“Well, I do like my truck with the engine right now, but gas prices are shooting up, so you never know what's in the future basically keep your eye to the wind and seeing what happens,” said another visitor.