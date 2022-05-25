U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A warehouse in the Lehigh Valley is playing a key role in the federal government's response to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

A plane bringing a load of specialty formula from overseas arrived at Washington-Dulles airport earlier Wednesday.

It's the second shipment of "Operation Fly Formula."

The White House says the load contains 100,000 pounds of hypo-allergenic infant formula.

It's on the way to a Nestle distribution center in Upper Macungie Township. From there it will be sent to hospitals, WIC programs, and retailers nationwide.

