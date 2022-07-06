EASTON, Pa. – Members of the Easton Planning Commission voted 3-2 at its Wednesday night meeting to grant a special exception for a proposed sporting goods store at 734 Wolf Ave. in the city.
Planning Commissioner Hubert Etchison and Chairman Ken Greene opposed the request.
Applicant Gurshinder Matharu, CEO of Five Rivers Development, presented his store proposal to the commission, highlighting his plans to serve customers Tuesday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., by appointment only.
Matharu says the store will focus more toward "higher-end quality items, or items you can't normally buy from a box store." He plans to sell sport fishing items, bows and rifles, among other sporting goods. He said his goal is to have a high quality store where individuals have the ability to touch, feel and experience the item they wish to purchase in person.
Matharu is the current owner of the building, which houses an auto repair shop with its own parking lot in the back. In the front of the building on the right is where Matharu proposes his sporting goods store. This includes 10 parking spaces designated for the store.
Etchison voiced concerns about limited parking and the narrowness of Wolf Avenue. He questioned how people would pull in and out of spaces, or get through with a larger vehicle.
Matharu said he used to own an auto repair shop of his own at that building and experienced no issues with such concerns at that time. He further stated the sporting goods store will not have anywhere near the volume of traffic the auto repair shop generated.
No change would take place to the existing building footprint, according to Matharu, which is situated in Easton's West Ward, where retail specialty use is permitted by special exception, according to the zoning ordinance.
Planning Commissioner Ron Shipman asked multiple questions in regard to Matharu's desire to sell rifles.
Matharu addressed Shipman's concerns, stating he "has been around firearms his entire life," has experience as a Wilson Borough police officer, and remains consistent and up to date with his tactical training.
Matharu also noted he will not be selling rifles on consignment, and will not be selling gun parts such as springs and hammers that people could use to make their own.