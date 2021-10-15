EMMAUS, Pa. – Friday night's football game between Emmaus and Nazareth Area high schools will take place without most fans after an anonymous threat was made.
East Penn School District issued a notice saying its administration is working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of its students, staff and families. Out of an "abundance of caution," it will limit the game's attendees to participating student athletes, students and staff affiliated with the game, and approved news media.
School officials said the sports facilities will be secured by local law enforcement and all approved attendees will be searched by school administrators before entering the stadium.
The game will be livestreamed and televised for viewing.
Emmaus High School tailgating and homecoming activities will be postponed until Friday, Oct. 22.
Last Friday, the stadium at Nazareth Area High School had to be evacuated after a bomb threat was made there.