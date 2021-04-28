UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. | Investigators say that alcohol played a role in the fiery wreck that killed three members of the DeSales University community and badly injured a fourth.
Sean Hanczaryk, a senior at the Upper Saucon Township school, and Nicholas White and Emily Kattner, 2020 graduates, were killed March 6, when a Dodge Charger crashed in the 4400 block of Lanark Road. Emergency personnel pulled Brandon Dichiacchio, a senior at DeSales, from the car. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Upper Saucon Township Police reported Wednesday that an investigation revealed that White’s blood-alcohol level was 0.14 percent when he died. Most drunk driving offenses begin at 0.08 percent.
Just after 8:30 p.m. March 6, White was speeding south on Lanark Road, according to a news release from the Upper Saucon Township Police Department. An investigation by township police and the Lehigh County Crash Team Task Force showed that the passenger side tires left the road as on a right curve, according to the news release.
Investigators said it appears that White overcorrected to the left, causing the car to drive across the southbound and northbound lanes and strike a large tree. The car continued forward, colliding with a second tree about 10 feet away in the front yard of a home in the 4400 block of Lanark Road.
Authorities said they found no evidence of skid marks on the road.