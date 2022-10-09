LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for the vehicle and driver that caused a serious crash in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road (also known as Route 412), near the Giant supermarket, police said.

Officers were told on scene that a dark-colored SUV, possibly grey, was traveling southbound on Leithsville Road at a very high rate of speed.

The vehicle either lost control or was passing another vehicle when it crossed into the northbound lane, slamming into an oncoming vehicle, authorities said.

The offending driver and vehicle then fled the scene, continuing south on Leithsville Road.

The driver of the struck vehicle suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, police said.

Police found a car part from the offending vehicle on scene. The vehicle was identified as a 2020 or 2021 Ford Explorer. It should have heavy damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department via 610-317-6110.