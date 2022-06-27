WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Three people were hurt in a crash at the toll plaza on Interstate 78 heading into Pennsylvania.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

A man from Monroe County was traveling at a high rate of speed when he slammed into a vehicle waiting at the toll booth and went airborne, state police said. The impact caused a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles total.

That driver suffered numerous injuries, but his condition is not known. The driver and passenger in the car that was hit were treated for minor injuries, police said.

