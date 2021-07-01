A spike in suspected overdose deaths across Lehigh County in recent days has the coroner sounding the alarm.
Deaths have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, which brought a double-digit increase in the number in Lehigh County alone.
"There are weeks where it's been worse, but seven in the past couple days. That's something to take notice to. That there is an alarming trend,” Lehigh County Coroner Eric Minnich said.
Minnich has investigated his fair share of overdose deaths since he first started working for the office in 2006. The number of cases he's been called to has significantly risen over the past two years.
"What we've seen from 2019 to 2020, is that we had about a 10% increase in overdose deaths in 2020,” Minnich said.
The most recent batch of deaths are labeled "suspected" for now, as investigators wait for definitive test results to come back.
"We don't have the answers in 45 minutes. We have to wait for the toxicology test, to be completed and that can take several weeks for that to happen,” Minnich said.
As many people found themselves isolated from others during lockdown for most of last year, Minnich says it's likely many turned to prescription drugs as a way to cope.
"I think it's fair to say that the pandemic may have played a role. We know that more people accessed mental health care, substance abuse care throughout the pandemic. So, I think that might go hand-in-hand with this as well,” Minnich said.
While many people assume overdoses mainly occur in cities and urban areas like Allentown, Minnich wants to remind people addiction doesn't discriminate.
"The opioid issue is not something that's just specific to Allentown or this town, or that town. It's something that really impacts the entire county," Minnich said.
The CDC says nearly all racial, ethnic and age groups experienced significant increases in opioid-involved overdose deaths for at least three years before the pandemic.
Minnich says the most recent seven range in age as well.
“It's truly a mix. It's not a young-person thing. it's not an old-person thing. It's not a middle-aged thing. It's all different ages,” he said.
69 News reached out to the district attorney's office for comment on its investigation regarding the spike in overdose deaths throughout the county.
However, District Attorney Jim Martin was unavailable for comment in time for our deadline.