BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The annual Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage Awards were held at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg in Bethlehem Tuesday night. Hundreds of people came out to honor local heroes, people who've risked their lives to save others in fires or burn incidents.

"We're celebrating the goodness of people," said Corissa Rolon, Executive Director and CEO of Burn Prevention Network.

The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage Awards are hosted by the Burn Prevention Network. Organizers say it's a chance for the community to come out and say thank you to firefighters and first responders, but it's also an opportunity to highlight the courage and human spirit of civilians like Chris Kudela from Gilbertsville who received the Phoenix Award.

"I'm so grateful to be here and I'm so grateful for the award," said Kudela.

Kudela is a burn survivor. In May of 2020 he smelled something funny in his house and went down into the basement to check it out.

"I heard an ignition and saw a fireball against the back wall go from left to right and in about a split second, I was confused, I didn't really know what was going on and then right after that I just felt the extreme heat of the air kind of just melting," said Kudela.

There was an explosion. Luckily, Kudela made it out and no one else was inside but he was badly burned and placed in a medically-induced coma for weeks. More than two years later, he was reunited with some of his caregivers at the ceremony.

"I'm getting a chance to meet people who take care of me, such good care of me, for the very first time it's very difficult to describe how emotional that is," said Kudela.

25 people were honored at the event. Proceeds go to Camp Susquehanna, a summer camp for kids who have been burned.