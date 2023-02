BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We're learning more about layoffs impacting a Walmart fulfillment center in Bethlehem.

A Walmart spokesperson says a "few hundred" employees are being impacted by the cutbacks at the facility on Commerce Center Boulevard.

That spokesperson previously said the company is adjusting its staffing levels to "better prepare for the future needs of customers."

The center had employed roughly 1700 people.

Some of the impacted workers might still get other jobs within the company.