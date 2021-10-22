SLATINGTON, Pa. - More than a dozen hot air balloons will be taking off from and ascending over the Slatington Airport over the weekend.
"It started to feel crazy around me because it's the first time I've ever done it," Evan Kowalski told 69 News after being up in a hot air balloon for the first time.
There are more than 50 vendors at this year's Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, plus rides, games for kids, opportunities to trick or treat, and plenty of places to get food.
"I took a bunch of photos from the top and it's really neat because there's all these booths lit up so you can see a lot of really cool stuff," Cassie Boylin said after snapping some pictures from the basket of a balloon that was floating high above the runway.
There was a Halloween-themed laser light show Friday evening, and there will be a fireworks display on Saturday.
"We're having a lot of fun. We were enjoying the bounce house, the food's been great...Love it," Joel Kowalski told 69 News.
The festival runs through Sunday. Balloon rides typically last from 45 minutes to a little over an hour and can reach an altitude of about 3,000 feet.
"It was so peaceful, so chill up there. It was great," Joel says. "It's amazing cause everything looks like ants. It's really cool because you can see everything around you," Evan added.