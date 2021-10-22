SLATINGTON, Pa. - The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival in Slatington, a unique annual event with a Halloween twist, is underway in the Lehigh Valley.
In addition to hot air balloon rides, there's also more than 50 vendors, rides, games for kids, and more than a dozen places to get food.
Saturday night will feature fireworks. A laser light show is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. Friday.
The festival features between 15 and 20 hot air balloons that will be available for passengers to take a flight in, weather.
"Once the pilot is off the ground with the balloon, they have control up and down, they do not have any steerage. You are the wind at that point. If the wind is blowing from the east, you are going west," said Crew Chief Chad Boushell.
It's possible to reach an altitude of up to 3,000 feet.
The festival runs through Sunday, giving people a great opportunity to get a unique bird's eye view of the Valley.
The festival is open until 9:30 p.m. each night. Balloons are scheduled for mass ascension at 8 a.m. Saturday.