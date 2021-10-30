EASTON, Pa. - Screamin' Green Hauntoween is being held over the weekend at the Crayola Experience in Easton.
Spooktacular weekend at the Crayola Experience
Jen Murray joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to get crafty.
Murray says the event will include crafts and games for the kids, including fun with slime and pumpkin painting.
Screamin' Green Hauntoween crafts are included with admission to the Crayola Factory.
