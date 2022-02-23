ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sports & Social, a dining and entertainment concept coming to downtown Allentown this spring, announced Wednesday it will open a Hiring Center on the Allentown ArtsWalk on Feb. 28.
Sports & Social, which will be located on the ground floor of the Two City Center building at 645 Hamilton Street, plans to hire approximately 100 team members, including managers, servers, barbacks, bartenders, hosts, bussers, line cooks, dishwashers, and prep cooks, according to a news release from the company.
Sports & Social said it offers team members competitive wages, flexible schedules, meal discounts, a fun work environment, team referral bonuses, and unlimited advancement opportunities.
The Sports & Social Hiring Center at 21 N. 7th St., Suite 3, on the Allentown ArtsWalk will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-in job applicants will be welcomed, and in-person interviews will be available with the potential for hiring on the spot, the company said.
Face masks are recommended indoors in public by the City of Allentown. Interested applicants may also fill out an application online.
“Sports & Social in downtown Allentown will deliver the perfect combination of incredible food and beverage, great entertainment, and state-of-the-art sports viewing,” said Tony Monaco, Vice President of Operations for Live! Dining & Entertainment. “We are seeking positive, high-energy individuals who will provide impeccable guest service within this fun and casual dining environment.”
For more information, visit the company's website or call the Hiring Center at 404-857-5987.
Sports & Social is a highly curated collection of venues by Live! Dining & Entertainment, which also operates Xfinity Live! and Live! Casino & Hotel in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.
Sports & Social said it offers guests an elevated food and beverage menu of made-from-scratch gameday favorites, curated cocktails and specialty drinks, and a beer selection of local and national brews. The venue will offer a variety of special events, including a brunch experience on Saturdays and Sundays.
The 8,000-square-foot space will feature live music and entertainment throughout the week and a sports watching experience with its premier game-day Sports Watch activations. Outfitted with AV technology, the space will include an LED display at its centerpiece that will allow guests to enjoy multiple games and sporting events at once, the company said.
The Allentown location’s patio on Center Square across from PPL Center will provide an outdoor space for al fresco dining and socializing with friends and family.
The Allentown location of Sports & Social is currently being designed by Knauer Incorporated.