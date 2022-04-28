ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Downtown Allentown's newest sports bar and restaurant has finally opened.
Sports and Social is bringing new life to 7th and Hamilton streets, right across from the PPL Center.
The restaurant is hitting the ground running and officially opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The dining establishment itself is a nationally-acclaimed dining and entertainment concept. It's bringing upscale food and beverage, one-of-a-kind sports viewing and a unique social experience.
Live! Dining and Entertainment, the company that owns Sports and Social, also owns Xfinity Live! in the Philadelphia Sports Complex.
It's excited to be taking the extension to the Lehigh Valley as it welcomes an 8,000-square-foot space, featuring a variety of live music and special events throughout the week, including one of the best sports-watching experiences in the region.
They're keeping it local to benefit our community.
"One of the things we love about Sports and Social is its ability to shape with the local community in mind," said Scott Steenrod, chief operating officer of Live! Dining and Entertainment. "So before we even get started, we send a team into the local community, really get to know it. We hire local, our entire management team is local, and we use their knowledge to help us shape the entire experience....the sports memorabilia, beers from Fegley's and Bru Daddy's...."
Sports and Social has brought in more than 100 jobs, and it says they managed to get every spot filled prior to opening Thursday.
Employees say they're noticing a shift downtown as people are excited to get back to work.