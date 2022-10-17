U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is turning out to be best in show when it comes to the pet food industry here in the state, and Spot and Tango is the latest addition to the industry.

"45% of the pet food made in Pennsylvania right now is made right here in the Lehigh Valley," said Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Don Cunningham.

The New York-based company launched in 2018 cut the ribbon on a new, nearly 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Upper Macungie Township. The company makes fresh, all-natural pet food that's sold direct to the consumer.

"We've learned so much about ourselves, the community, and what it means to build something," said Spot and Tango CEO Russell Breuer.

"The meals are personalized to your dog's needs, to their dietary needs, and we offer it in a variety of formations."

In addition to wet food, there is also a line of natural dry food - called UnKibble - which is what will be made here in the region.

"This product is shelf stable. Store it in the pantry. Serve it on the go," Breuer said.

The project received around $500,000 from the state, on top of an additional $20 million investment from the company.

Although the facility is only about 66,000 square feet, it will employ 100 people. Hiring will happen over the course of 36 months.

With over 250% growth in 2021, we could be seeing more expansion here in the region sometime soon.

"Half the households in this country have a dog, that's 90 million dogs," Breur said. "So, for us, it's continuing to innovate not only in terms of soft and UnKibble formats, but also offering supplements, dental products and a really broader wellness platform."

You can find job postings on the company's website.