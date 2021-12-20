Business graph generic

Spray-Tek, an industrial spraying and drying firm with a location in Bethlehem, has been acquired by a private equity firm for an undisclosed price.

The spray-drying and ingredient-processing company was founded in Middlesex, N.J., in 1980. It has operated in Bethlehem since 2002. Spray-Tek's local facility is at 3010 Ave. B. The company is expanding into Wisconsin. Its customers are companies in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, household products and other industries.

Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital announced the acquisition Monday.

"With Aurora's strategic and financial support, we will be able to increase our drying capacity and expand our portfolio of service offerings," David Brand, chief executive officer of Spray-Tek, said in the statement.

"Spray-Tek is an excellent fit for Aurora's investment mandate," said Mark Rosenbaum, a partner at Aurora.

Aurora invests in companies that are leaders in their markets, are in stable industries and have opportunities for growth, according to the statement. The firm's investors include public and private pensions, foundations and endowments.

 
 
 

