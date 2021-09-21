EASTON, Pa. - As students return to college campuses, some local schools are experiencing breakthrough COVID-19 cases.
Lafayette College saw 145 total positive cases from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20.
"We're very confident it's from some social gatherings the weekend prior," said Scott Morse, the college's communications director.
Things like Greek life and other fall semester kick-off activities are what college officials believe caused cases to spike.
Though vaccination rates are high at the school, step off Lafayette's campus into Northampton County, and it drops to 65%.
"We're actually vaccinated at a higher rate, so when students and members of our community, faculty and staff, go off campus, they're more at risk," Morse said.
It's caused the school to create space on-campus to house those in isolation. Though, they also utilize local hotels and encourage students to go home if they have the means.
Earlier this month, Lehigh University had a breakthrough of 150 cases from students on and off-campus.
University officials say they cracked down on gathering limits and made masking mandatory outdoors.
Thankfully, cases declined to just 12 total active cases as of Tuesday.
We reached out to a number of area colleges and universities to gauge how they plan to manage breakthrough cases like this. We only heard back from Lehigh and Lafayette.
Data from the CDC states that breakthrough cases rarely result in serious outcomes, beyond minor symptoms.