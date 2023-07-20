EASTON, Pa. - We all know what fast food is, but how about fast and furious food?

A farmers' market in Easton held its annual Zucchini 500, where kids and adults alike built racecars out of the nutritious fruit.

If your mom ever told you not to play with your food, this might be the exception. The Zucchini 500, in its 17th year overall, was on a roll, on Wednesday evening in Easton.

Megan McBride, Easton Market's district director, showed 69 News all the free zucchinis, wheels and axels, as well as plenty of decorating supplies organizers were offering up for community participation.

"We turn them into cars and we race them down the track," McBride said.

Professionals also volunteered to help participants build their zucchini-mobiles. Even a NASCAR pro was there to officiate the races.

Four trophies were up for grabs: three different categories for the kids' races and one for adults.

It was held at the West Ward Market, in a known food desert.

"I think the lack of a grocery store within the immediate walking neighborhood is one of the biggest needs," said Tanya Ruiz, who manages the West Ward Community Initiative.

The race is a way for organizers to connect the community to its fruitful surroundings.

"The heat and the humidity in July, zucchini love them. And so gardeners are inundated, farmers are inundated," McBride said. "So even though it sounds silly to race zucchinis, it also introduces kids to the vegetable."

Zucchini, often thought of and eaten as a vegetable, is actually a fruit, McBride says.

Many kids 69 News spoke with said they don't like the fruit. Six-year-old Victoria Sanchez was one of them -- until her mom reminded her that she'd just eaten it that very day.

"She already had some," said Sandra Soldad, from Easton.

"I already ate it," Sanchez said. "Good."

"You'd be surprised how many kids take home their zucchini car, and then their parents actually cook it up," McBride said.

Any age can join, so 69 News made a car too, complete with the WFMZ call letters.

And it turned out the WFMZ-mobile "squashed" the competition -- at least in our little pre-race.