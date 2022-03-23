BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A new Orthodox school will open in Bethlehem this fall at the current home of Kolbe Academy.
St. John Chrysostom Academy will offer education for students from first grade through high school, according to a school statement. The new school will work in partnership with St. Nicholas Academy at 1607 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem. St. Nicholas will continue to offer school for children from early childhood through kindergarten.
St. John Chrysostom will replace Kolbe, the nation's first Catholic substance-abuse recovery high school. Kolbe will move to the former Sacred Heart School in Bath, principal John Petruzzelli said Monday. Several years ago, an all-girls Catholic school, St. Francis Academy, operated on the Monocacy Manor grounds at 395 Bridal Path Road.
The new school will offer first through ninth grade education when it opens this fall but says in its statement that its plan it to have classes through 12th grade. Students will have the opportunity to "learn from the rich experience of the Orthodox Christian Church," according to a joint statement from Carmen Saemmer, director of St. Nicholas Academy, and John Heitzenrater II, headmaster of St. John Chrysostom.
"The two schools, while separate in administration and teaching styles, share the core principles of God, love of neighbor, and love of learning," according to a statement from St. Nicholas Academy.
The joint statement from both schools, the only Orthodox Christian schools in the Lehigh Valley, says they "welcome students of any socioeconomic status, race and creed, and lead student in love of their neighbor, following the moral framework of the Orthodox Christian faith."
St. John's Chrysostom's website includes a tuition scale that starts at $9,000 per child in first through third grades up to $11,500 for high school. Discounts are available if a family has multiple children at the school.