SLATINGTON, Pa. - The assembly line at St. John's UCC in Slatington was preparing some 340 meals for the community Thursday.

The church has been providing free Thanksgiving meals for about 21 years.

They moved to a drive-thru system during COVID.

Church members also make some deliveries to those who are unable to drive to the church.

Coordinators credit local businesses and volunteers with making the event a success every year.