L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Trump supporters showed up in droves hoping to hear from Mark and Patricia McCloskey at Town Hall Park pavilion in Lower Saucon Township Thursday evening.
The St. Louis couple made national headlines after they were photographed holding weapons as protesters gathered outside their home.
"They were going to be talking about the guns and everything else so I'm excited about it," said Tracy Wigg from Easton.
At some points there seemed to be tense moments between people at the event and local media.
"I heard the press ain't supposed to be here" and "You gotta go you gotta go" were among the comments made at the event.
The event was originally supposed to be held in Palmer Township, but was cancelled by township officials because of the concerns over pandemic and crowd size. But then Lower Saucon Township Council volunteered to hold the event at the Town Hall Park pavilion. The event was supposed to be for no more than 200 people, but the crowd size appeared to have stretched that limit.
Still, supporters weren't going to miss it.
"I heard the McCloskey's story. All they were doing was defending their home their property and what happened to them shouldn't have happened to anybody," said one supporter.
"They just had a great story because we should be able to protect our property. We just got a gun and I'm excited about it and we should be able to protect what we have and what we own," Wigg said.
Eventually the McCloskeys took the stage hoping to rally support for President Trump and our Constitution.
One woman felt it's important to speak up when necessary, even if you're the only one.
"You have to speak your truth. You have to see what matters to you and whenever possible peacefully and politely," Karen Quick said.
There's no doubt there could be future events like this, as Pennsylvania looks to be a key state in the race for the White House.